James Comey book signing in New York met by small protest

A protester was escorted out of a book tour event held for former FBI director James Comey in New York City on Wednesday after she asked a question and called for him to be prosecuted, a move that drew criticism from the audience.

Comey was at the Barnes and Noble bookstore to sign copies of his book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, which went on sale at midnight on Tuesday, April 17. He was making remarks to the audience when the woman was asked to leave the room.

Comey was fired by Trump in May last year as the Federal Bureau of Investigation was probing possible connections between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election.

WATCH: ‘I’m like a break up he can’t get over’: Comey on Trump incessantly tweeting at him

Comey’s firing led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between Russians and the Trump campaign.

In the memoir, Comey described an intelligence briefing in which Trump and his team were told about evidence of Russia’s interference in the election. In response, the president-elect had only one question, Comey writes: “But you found there was no impact on the result, right?”

WATCH: James Comey calls Donald Trump ‘morally unfit’ to be president

The release capped a weeklong media blitz to publicize the book. In an ABC News interview on Sunday, Comey said Trump was a dangerous and “morally unfit” leader doing “tremendous damage” to U.S. institutional and cultural norms.

For his part, Trump repeatedly hurled insulting tweets at Comey in the run-up to the release, challenging accusations made in the book and the author’s integrity.

“Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!” Trump wrote early on Sunday in one of five Twitter posts aimed directly at Comey.