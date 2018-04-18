NSHA says goodbye to Tim Hortons, Pizza Pizza as contract ends

Be prepared to place your final order for a double-double at Tim Hortons in Nova Scotia’s health facilities.

According to a memo distributed to staff on Wednesday, all Tim Hortons and Pizza Pizza locations in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s (NSHA) central zone will cease operations effective April 30.

READ MORE: N.S. Health Authority aims to adopt AG recommendations, reduce surgery wait times

The announcement comes as the NSHA’s contract with the Compass Group Canada, the company operating the food service locations in the zone, comes to an end.

Because the Compass Group holds the contract for Tim Hortons and Pizza Pizza, it means NSHA will not be able to operate the outlets.

“Thanks to Tim Hortons and Pizza Pizza, under the leadership of Compass, for their service over the past 11 years,” the memo read.

WATCH: Nova Scotia couple tie the knot at Tim Hortons

However, food service is not expected to be interrupted as the NSHA says they expect to have a new vendor in place by May 1.

Stay tuned for details in the coming days.