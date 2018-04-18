Man charged after teen girls sexually assaulted on TTC bus route: Toronto police

Toronto police say a 47-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting several teen girls on a west-end bus route.

Investigators say a 15-year-old girl was assaulted on April 10 by a man who stood behind her on the Dufferin Street bus.

They say another girl was similarly assaulted the next day by a man who stood in front of her on the same bus route.

0418 15:52 Kethiswaran Shanmuganathan, 47, Fc 5 Chgs In Invst Into …y Be Or Victims https://t.co/zgbvvvQzDt — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 18, 2018

It’s alleged he then moved toward two seated teenaged girls, stood in front of them, and sexually assaulted them.

Toronto resident Kethiswaran Shanmuganathan was arrested on Tuesday at a bus stop and charged with four counts of sexual assault, and one count of sexual interference.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be other alleged victims who rode the bus on that route during the afternoon rush.