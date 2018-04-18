49-year-old faces charges for allegedly uttering threats after 8-hour standoff

A New Brunswick man has been charged with uttering threats following a nearly nine-hour standoff in Belledune, N.B., on Tuesday.

RCMP say that at approximately 3 p.m., RCMP responded to a complaint of a man who had made threats to someone over the phone.

Their investigation determined that the calls were made from a residence on Main Street. However, when police arrived at the home, the man refused to leave the building.

Due to the nature of the threats — which were not provided by the RCMP — the Mounties deployed their emergency response team, explosives disposal unit and police dog services to the scene.

After an eight-hour standoff, police were able to gain entrance to the home and the man was arrested without incident.

RCMP say no one was injured and no indication of explosives or firearms were found at the scene.

Dick Carrier, 49, appeared in Campbellton Provincial Court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of uttering threats.

He has since been sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation and is scheduled to be back in court on May 16, for a bail hearing.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.