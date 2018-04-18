Police seek public’s help after guns taken in break-in at Markham home
MARKHAM, Ont. – York regional police are seeking the public’s assistance following the theft of several firearms from a Markham, Ont., home.
Police say a homeowner returned from vacation to find a safe containing firearms had been taken and reported the break-in last Thursday.
They say the safe was found in the Greenwood Conservation Area in Ajax, Ont., the next day and seized for forensic identification.
READ MORE: Impaired driver sentenced to 3.5 years in Markham crash that killed teen
Investigators are asking anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area of the home (Herbert Wales Crescent) between April 7 and April 12, or in the area where the safe was discovered, to come forward.
They say the 1.5-metre high safe would likely have required a vehicle to transport it from the home.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.