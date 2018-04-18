bc hockey league
April 18, 2018 2:10 am
Updated: April 18, 2018 2:21 am

BCHL championship round could be won by American team

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Courtesy: @MyPGNow/ Global Okanagan
A A

It’s been 40 years since a U.S. franchise of the BC Hockey League took the Fred Page Cup, but it is possible yet again.

The Wenatchee Wild, the sole American franchise in the BCHL, lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 after game four.

The Prince George Spruce Kings took their first win of the series Tuesday night, beating the Wild 4-2.

Game three required double overtime before going to the Wild.

Back in 1979, the Bellingham Blazers won the Fred Page Cup.

The series continues in Wenatchee Thursday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
bc hockey league
bchl
Hockey
Junior Hockey
Okanagan
Prince George Spruce Kings
Sports
Spruce Kings
Washington State
Wenatchee
Wenatchee Wild
Wild

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News