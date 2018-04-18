BCHL championship round could be won by American team

It’s been 40 years since a U.S. franchise of the BC Hockey League took the Fred Page Cup, but it is possible yet again.

The Wenatchee Wild, the sole American franchise in the BCHL, lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 after game four.

The Prince George Spruce Kings took their first win of the series Tuesday night, beating the Wild 4-2.

Game three required double overtime before going to the Wild.

Back in 1979, the Bellingham Blazers won the Fred Page Cup.

The series continues in Wenatchee Thursday.