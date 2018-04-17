Canada
SIU drops investigation into third London police officer in two days

For the third time in two days, Ontario’s police watchdog has dropped an investigation into a London police officer.

The Special Investigations Unit says there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officer was at fault in an October 2017 collision that took place after a stopped vehicle fled police.

The SIU says prior to the collision, the officer in question stopped an Acura and ordered it pull to the side of the road.

When the officer left the cruiser, the Acura driver fled the scene, resulting in a collision with another vehicle.

The SIU has determined that neither the collision nor the serious injuries incurred by a 30-year-old male passenger of the Acura were the fault of the police officer.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Global News