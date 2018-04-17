SIU drops investigation into third London police officer in two days
For the third time in two days, Ontario’s police watchdog has dropped an investigation into a London police officer.
The Special Investigations Unit says there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officer was at fault in an October 2017 collision that took place after a stopped vehicle fled police.
READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog drops investigation into London police officer
The SIU says prior to the collision, the officer in question stopped an Acura and ordered it pull to the side of the road.
When the officer left the cruiser, the Acura driver fled the scene, resulting in a collision with another vehicle.
READ MORE: Stratford man arrested in connection with sexual offences related to children
The SIU has determined that neither the collision nor the serious injuries incurred by a 30-year-old male passenger of the Acura were the fault of the police officer.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.