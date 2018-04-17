Fredericton firefighters help neighbours of garage fire evacuate through window

Firefighters in Fredericton had to evacuate a home next door to a garage fire by rescuing people through a basement window on Tuesday afternoon.

Platoon Captain Mike Mizner says crews were called at about 12:50 p.m. for a garage fire in the area of Argyle and Smythe streets.

Mizner says the fire was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived.

“The fire was contained to the garage,” he said.

“The house next door was evacuated. People were in the basement. Firefighters helped them get out of the windows and they were taken out safely with no smoke inhalation.”

In total, five apparatus were brought in to put out the blaze.

Crews remained on scene on Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

