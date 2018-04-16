Messy mix of snow and ice forced many closures in mid-April storm

It’s mid-April and according to Global’s Sky Tracker, more than 90 per cent of Canada is covered in snow. Schools, buses and seniors to name a few were impacted by this weather wallop.

“I have a smile on my face but it doesn’t mean anything. This was supposed to happen a month ago; I’m waiting to go fishing,” said Peterborough resident Wayne Toms.

Every Monday, Fred Taylor volunteers to pick him up and drive him to an adult day program, but not on this day.

“I was going to go to the day program where us old geezers do stuff, but everything was cancelled. We received a phone call this morning to say it wasn’t going to happen,” said Taylor.

Fred’s wife, Brenda, says she even had to put in a little more work this weekend because Fred’s personal support workers cancelled three times.

“The personal support workers, they help Fred in the morning with his shower and getting dressed and in the evening, they kind of help him get ready for bed so that’s been a loss over the last few days,” said Brenda Taylor.

The weather also led to a number of cancellations and closures in Peterborough. School buses across the region were cancelled, Peterborough Riverview Park and Zoo was closed and Meals on Wheels had to suspend its hot meals delivery program for the day.

“Today would have been about 74 meals that would have been delivered,” said Catherine Pink, director of services at Community Care Peterborough.

The city of Peterborough says they have been working on clearing roads since early Monday morning, working around the clock.

“The mixed accumulation of snow ice pellets, freezing rain, have made it extremely difficult for trucks and sidewalk plows, heavy slushy conditions made it hard for traction and just plain heavy to get around with,” said supervisor John Czerniawski from Public Works.

But, it looks like being optimistic is the best way go.

The school bus company, STSCO, says it’s been over a decade since they’ve had to cancel school buses in April, but they anticipate to be back on the roads on Tuesday as long as the side roads are clear.