Police arrest same suspect three times over the weekend

Guelph Police arrested the same male suspect three times over the weekend for a variety of charges.

First, officers were called to the area of Willow Road and Bagot Street around 12 a.m. on Saturday after receiving calls about a man trying to enter vehicles nearby.

Officers went to the area and found the man in question. After speaking with him and issuing a verbal caution, police say the man then attempted to break into another vehicle directly in front of the responding officers. He was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

A few hours later after his release, Police were called to a downtown restaurant located inside Old Quebec Street Mall around 7:00 p.m after a male suspect refused to pay his bill. Upon arrival, police met the same suspect from earlier, and further investigation led officers to learn that the man was also exposing himself to other patrons of the restaurant.

The suspect was arrested once again and release on a promise to appear in court.

Finally, on Sunday around 5:00 p.m., Guelph Police received another call from Old Quebec Street Mall that said the same man returned and refused to leave. He had been banned from being on the premises due to his actions the day prior.

Guelph Police now say that 28-year-old Yohans Medhani of Guelph has been arrested and charged for several offences, including attempted theft, trespass by night, obtaining food by fraud, an indecent act and several charges for breaching previous orders.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on May 25.