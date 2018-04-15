Toronto Blue Jays

More
Sports
April 15, 2018 10:05 am
Updated: April 15, 2018 10:18 am

Sunday’s Blue Jays-Cleveland game postponed due to rain, will play doubleheader May 3

By Staff The Associated Press

Annette and Kaden Decker sit as they wait out a rain delay in a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Cleveland.

AP Photo/David Dermer
A A

CLEVELAND – Rain has postponed a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians for a second straight day.

Story continues below

Sunday’s game was called about four hours before the scheduled 1:10 p.m. first pitch. Saturday’s game also was postponed. The teams will play a traditional doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. on May 3, previously an off day for both clubs.

READ MORE: Blue Jays-Cleveland game postponed due to heavy rain

Toronto, in its only previously scheduled trip to Cleveland this season, broke the Indians’ five-game winning streak with an 8-4 victory Friday night.

Corey Kluber (1-1) had been scheduled to start for Cleveland on Sunday. The reigning AL Cy Young winner is expected to pitch Tuesday night when the Indians open a two-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, against the Minnesota Twins.

Jaime Garcia (1-0) had been scheduled to start for Toronto on Sunday. The Blue Jays open a three-game series Monday night against Kansas City at Rogers Centre.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Baseball
Blue Jays
Blue Jays baseball
Blue Jays Cleveland doubleheader
Cleveland Indians
May 3 doubleheader
MLB
rain delay
Toronto Blue Jays

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News