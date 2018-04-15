Hamilton-area closures and cancellations for Sunday April 15, 2018

There are a number of local cancellations to consider this Sunday April 15 as the onslaught of ice and freezing rain continues in Hamilton.

Mohawk College will be closed, with all campus events cancelled.

McMaster University will be closed, and although it may re-open at 1 p.m., a final decision will be made at around 10 a.m. and will be shared via social media & Daily News. Commons and Mary Keyes food service will open at 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

Exams scheduled for April 15 have been rescheduled for Sunday April 22 and will be written at the same time and in the same location as originally intended.

Brock University will be closed until 12 p.m.

The following have cancelled events and are closed on Sunday April 15:

St. John United Church, 195 East 38th Street – Sunday service cancelled

Crossfire Assembly, 458 King Street West – Sunday service cancelled

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 104 Hughson Street North – Sunday service cancelled

Linden Park United Church, 484 East 16th Street – Sunday service cancelled

St. John’s Anglican Church, 272 Wilson Street East, Ancaster – Sunday service cancelled

Hamilton Suzuki School of Music, Lloyd D. Jackson Square, 2 King St West – Faculty Concert cancelled

Dundas Valley School of Art, 21 Ogilvie Street, Dundas

HSR service is continuing as scheduled, although transit customers are advised to expect delays as the weather continues to lead to messy road conditions.

More cancellations and closures will be provided as they are made available.