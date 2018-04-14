Canada
April 14, 2018 12:36 pm

Man in critical condition after house fire in Scarborough

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto Fire Services is trying to determine the cause of a fire at a Scarborough home.

Chief Matthew Pegg / Toronto Fire Services
A A

Toronto police say a 61-year-old man is in critical condition after a house fire in Scarborough early Saturday.

Police said officers and firefighters were called to a home on Earlton Road, near Birchmount Road and Highway 401, before 1 a.m. with a report a person was trapped inside.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News a man was found inside. He was pulled out and taken to a Toronto trauma centre by paramedics.

The spokesperson said the man sustained critical injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Earlton Road
Scarborough
Scarborough Fire
scarborough house fire
Toronto fire services
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News