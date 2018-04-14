Man in critical condition after house fire in Scarborough
Toronto police say a 61-year-old man is in critical condition after a house fire in Scarborough early Saturday.
Police said officers and firefighters were called to a home on Earlton Road, near Birchmount Road and Highway 401, before 1 a.m. with a report a person was trapped inside.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News a man was found inside. He was pulled out and taken to a Toronto trauma centre by paramedics.
The spokesperson said the man sustained critical injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
