Man in critical condition after house fire in Scarborough

Toronto police say a 61-year-old man is in critical condition after a house fire in Scarborough early Saturday.

Police said officers and firefighters were called to a home on Earlton Road, near Birchmount Road and Highway 401, before 1 a.m. with a report a person was trapped inside.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News a man was found inside. He was pulled out and taken to a Toronto trauma centre by paramedics.

The fire has been knocked down on Earlton. @Toronto_Fire Fire Investigator is on scene now and will commence the origin, cause and circumstances investigation. There have been no injuries to TFS personnel on scene. pic.twitter.com/c01Ire0V87 — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) April 14, 2018

The spokesperson said the man sustained critical injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.