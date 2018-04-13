RCMP investigate death of man pinned between cars in Canmore

RCMP in Canmore are investigating after a man who was found pinned between two vehicles died on Friday evening.

Police said the man was working on a 1966 Chevrolet El Camino in a garage in the 1200 block of 2 Avenue in Canmore at about 4:45 p.m. when he became trapped between the El Camino and another vehicle parked in the alley between 1 and 2 avenues.

The 48-year-old was taken to Canmore Hospital where he later died.

Police believe the El Camino, which had no one in it at the time of the incident, rolled across the alley and pinned the man.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police said the man’s identity will not be released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516.