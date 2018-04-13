Highway 401 eastbound lanes closed in Mississauga for police investigation

Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed between Mavis Road and Hurontario Street in Mississauga for a police investigation.

Police said the road was closed before 3 p.m. on Friday after a pedestrian was struck.

An OPP spokesperson said an Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene to take the pedestrian to hospital.

Update: #Hwy401 WB lanes reopened, EB lanes remain closed — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 13, 2018

Police said the closure could be in place throughout the afternoon.

The westbound lanes of the highway were briefly closed by officers.