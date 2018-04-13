Crime
April 13, 2018 6:32 am

Toronto police searching for suspect after man shot in Etobicoke

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Toronto’s west end.

Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Friday near Bloor Street West and Prince Edward Drive in Etobicoke.

Emergency responders located a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspect is described a male, white, between 20 and 25 years of age, six-feet tall and with a skinny build.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or shooting is urged to contact police.

Global News