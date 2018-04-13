Toronto police searching for suspect after man shot in Etobicoke
A A
A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Toronto’s west end.
Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Friday near Bloor Street West and Prince Edward Drive in Etobicoke.
Emergency responders located a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said the suspect is described a male, white, between 20 and 25 years of age, six-feet tall and with a skinny build.
He was last seen wearing a hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information about the suspect or shooting is urged to contact police.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.