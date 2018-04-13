Street fair set to return to Monkland Ave. in June

After a summer street festival was cancelled in 2017 in the midst of noise and litter complaints, a new street fair is scheduled to take the street this June — revamped with an eye toward assuaging the fears of residents and merchants.

“It’s a more local thing that we’re going for and not necessarily a large Montreal festival, but a cute Montreal festival. We’re small, and we like it that way,” said Luca Palladino, one of the organizers. The new fest will have a budget of $130,000.

It is being jointly organized between NDG Arts Week and the NDG Business Association. After complaints surfaced that loud music and litter was disrupting the quality of life in the area in previous years, organizers launched an online poll to shape the new fair, dubbed Imagine Monkland.

The festival will also include a parade slated for June 23 which will involve handmade costumes and giant puppets. While the route of the parade hasn’t been completely fixed, organizers say it will start around NDG Park, go down Sherbrooke Street and end up on Monkland Avenue.

Imagine Monkland is slated to hit the streets from June 22-24.