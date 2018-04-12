Canada
Fire destroys home in Campbellford

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A fire on Wednesday destroyed a home south of Campbellford.

Fire destroyed a home in Campbellford on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the blaze on 4th Line, just south of the town around 3 p.m.

No one was home at the time as Trent Hills firefighters spent several hours trying to contain the fire.

Fire chief Tim Blake says crews remained on scene until 10 p.m. and were called back early Thursday morning to deal with hot spots.

He says the cause of the fire appears to electrical in nature.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.

