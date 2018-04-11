Drake’s former manager sentenced to prison for tax evasion

Drake’s former manager, Derrick Lawrence, co-founder of the Aspire Music Group label, was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday for neglecting to file his personal tax returns from 2009 to 2011.

Lawrence pleaded guilty to three counts of tax evasion in April 2017 but told the court that his crime was not intentional, according to New York Daily News.

“It was never a disrespect to the government. It was a lack of knowledge,” Lawrence said, according to the Daily News. “It’s my fault for not following up with my accountants who I hired.”

READ MORE: YouTube hack hits popular music videos, deletes ‘Despacito’ video with over 5 billion views

The music executive reportedly made US$2.2 million within that three-year time period and ended up owing around US$750,000 in back taxes.

Lawrence will not only serve time in a federal prison, he will also be required to pay around US$600,000 to the IRS.

His lawyer, Stacey Richman, said Lawerence was “good for the money” because he could “always get work.” She also insisted that he “wasn’t living big” and is “hardworking and respected in the industry.”

READ MORE: Drake donates to Miami women’s shelter, buys everyone’s groceries at supermarket

Lawrence managed Lil Wayne and Drake in 2008 and was linked to the publicized lawsuit by James “Jas” Prince in 2015 for breach of verbal agreement.

Lawrence allegedly promised a finder’s fee for Drake as well as a management position. The court case was eventually settled in Prince’s favor for US$11 million in 2015.