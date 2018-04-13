Woodstock police appeal to potential victims in ‘intimate images’ investigation
Woodstock police are looking to speak with anyone who may have had intimate images of themselves shared without their permission.
READ MORE: B.C. man going to prison for creating revenge website against ex-wife
Few details have been released, but officers report that they began an investigation on March 26 involving women who had their pictures shared on websites without their consent.
Intimate images are defined as photos, film or video recordings where people are nude, exposing themselves or engaged in explicit sexual activity and there was a reasonable expectation of privacy.
Investigators haven’t said how many women have come forward, but they’re asking anyone else who believes they’re in the same situation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.