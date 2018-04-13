Woodstock police appeal to potential victims in ‘intimate images’ investigation

Woodstock police are looking to speak with anyone who may have had intimate images of themselves shared without their permission.

Few details have been released, but officers report that they began an investigation on March 26 involving women who had their pictures shared on websites without their consent.

Intimate images are defined as photos, film or video recordings where people are nude, exposing themselves or engaged in explicit sexual activity and there was a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Investigators haven’t said how many women have come forward, but they’re asking anyone else who believes they’re in the same situation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.