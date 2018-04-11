Big White received nearly 25 feet of snow this season

It was a big season at Big White Resort near Kelowna.

It’s boasting one of the largest cumulative snowfalls in the resort’s history.

Big White said it received the most snow during opening week at nearly 60 cm.

The resort closed with an alpine snow base of 343cm and 966cm of cumulative snowfall, which is well above the 24.5 feet average.

And Big White spent some big bucks this season when it announced $10 million in upgrades, the bulk of the money dedicated to the replacement of the Powder Chair lift.