Kelowna set to ramp up geese management campaign

The City of Kelowna is warning local park users that it’s about to crank up its yearly geese management campaign.

The city has received its permit to launch the campaign in an effort to keep public beaches and sports fields clear of goose droppings.

The permit allows for the use of scare techniques such as lasers, falcons, dogs and noise makers which include loud bangs, to discourage geese from migrating into parks and beaches.

The geese will also be discouraged from settling on sports fields where they can cause damage to the turf.

Some of the places that will be targeted include: Mission Recreation Park, Parkinson Rec Park including the Apple Bowl, Elks Stadium, City Park and Waterfront Park.

The campaign will run seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.