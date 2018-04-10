Peterborough driver charged in fatal head-on collision on Hwy. 7

A Peterborough man has been charged in connection to a head-on collision in December that claimed the life of a woman and injured two children.

On Dec. 12, two cars collided on Highway 7 near Blezard Line just before 2:30 p.m. east of Peterborough. The driver of the car – 52-year-old Eileen Wilson of Havelock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

However, a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, who were passengers in the vehicle were airlifted to Toronto-area hospital.

Police later said the girl suffered life-altering injuries and the boy suffered minor injuries.

On Tuesday, police said the driver was arrested and charged.

Ricky Nielsen, 37, of Peterborough is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death; two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and driving while under suspension.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 10.