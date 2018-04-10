Toronto police looking for suspects after man stabbed in the eye

Toronto police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed in the eye on Monday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to a north-end altercation between a 21-year-old man and several other males at about 5 p.m.

0410 09:02 Police Seek Asst W/ Stabbing Invst, Weston Road And Denarda Street Area https://t.co/cd6Je7ybsf — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 10, 2018

They say the man was had been stabbed in the eye and was taken to hospital for surgery.

Police didn’t say what his prognosis was.

Investigators say they’re looking for multiple suspects, but didn’t offer any additional details.

They’re asking any witnesses to come forward.