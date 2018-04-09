Humboldt moment of silence planned for Kelowna

A gathering to stand in solidarity with Humboldt, Sask. is planned for Prospera Place’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., the public is being invited to gather for a minute of silence and a group photograph in the west parking lot.

Inspired by the picture of the three hospitalized Bronco team members, the photo will be taken with people’s hands linked and raised.

It will be sent to the Broncos team and the city of Humboldt.

People who wish to attend are asked to wear the Broncos team colours of green and yellow or a hockey jersey.

Parking will be available at Prospera Place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The event is being organized by Springfield Funeral Home. “We want to be an agent for some comfort and healing for the people of our community and those of Humboldt in the wake of this tragic accident,” Rod Attwell, general manager of Springfield Funeral Home, said.