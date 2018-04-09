Cape Breton police rescue 2 teens stuck in woods during snowstorm

Two 17-year-old boys are safe after their ATV became stuck in the woods in Cape Breton during Sunday night’s snowstorm.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they were called to the rear of the NSCC Marconi Campus around 8 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Antigonish police seek help in identifying ATM thieves

Police say one the mother of one of the boys reported they had gotten an ATV stuck while travelling on trails in the Dominion and Sydney area.

Officers used the boys’ cellphones to help pinpoint their location, which led them to the area behind the JA Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport.

“With the assistance of airport security and maintenance staff who access the airport’s fire truck and other machinery, officers entered the woods and signaled to the boys with lights and sirens, which the boys confirmed could see and hear, but eventually reached a body of water they could not cross on foot,” police said in a news release Monday.

READ MORE: Police investigating rash of vandalism to vehicles in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Ground search and rescue members were then called to the scene. Police say they entered the woods with an ARGO vehicle and identified the coordinates of the boys’ cellphone, eventually locating them at around 1 a.m.

The boys were uninjured, but wet and cold, according to police. They were transported to hospital as a precaution.