Kawartha Lakes woman killed in crash in Clarington

A Kawartha Lakes woman was killed in a motor vehicle collision in Clarington on Saturday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say around 4 p.m., members of east division responded to the report that a car had left the road and smashed into a tree on the south side of Taunton Road just east of Darlington-Clarke Townline.

“Witnesses report the sedan was eastbound when it suddenly drifted off the south edge of the roadway, travelled a short distance along the ditch before it collided with the tree,” police stated.

The 76-year-old driver was found with no vital signs and died at the scene of the collision, police said.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers.