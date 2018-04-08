Body found in West Kelowna

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are on scene in West Kelowna on the Smith Creek Trails where a body has been discovered.

They are working to make an identification.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) are also on scene to assist in the recovery of the body.

Search manager Kevin Birnie says the body was discovered by hikers on Sunday morning.

This comes less than a week after COSAR suspended the search for a missing hiker, 72-year-old Lawrence Hamilton.

