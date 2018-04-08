Missing Girl
April 8, 2018 5:37 pm

Winnipeg police ask for help finding missing 10-year-old girl

By Reporter  Global News
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Winnipeg Police Service
Marie Hartie was last seen in the downtown area in the evening on Saturday, April 7.

Police describe her as five feet tall, with a thin build and straight red-brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, pink tights with blue and red “Pepsi” logos and black shoes.

Police are concerned about her well-being and ask anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

 

