Rick Zamperin: Heartbroken for Humboldt

Hockey. It’s a simple game.

You skate with the puck. You pass the puck. You shoot the puck. And you try to get that piece of vulcanized rubber into your opponent’s net while trying to prevent the other team from doing the same.

That’s hockey, in a nutshell.

Life. Well, there’s a lot more to life.

It can be wondrous one day and horrific the next.

By now, you know about the tragic events that happened in rural Saskatchewan on Friday.

A devastating accident that has left the tight knit community of Humboldt, and the hockey world, heartbroken.

Fifteen lives.

Gone in an instant.

Countless others – teammates, parents, siblings, friends, billet families, first responders – will never be the same.

Instead of cheering on the Broncos in a playoff game Sunday night at Edgar Peterson Arena in Humboldt, the community came together for an emotional vigil.

They say time heals all wounds. This one, though, will take some time.

For many, it will take forever.