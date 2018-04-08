Manitoba crash
Teen, 15, killed as pickup rolls in farmer’s field; driver charged

An 18-year-old has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a 15-year-old boy was killed.

The two were riding in a pickup truck in a field in the RM of Lorne near Bruxelles when the truck rolled around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

That’s about an hour southwest of Portage la Prairie.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

His passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Kyle Devos of the RM of Lorne has also been charged with dangerous driving causing death and other traffic charges. He has a court date Monday in Portage la Prairie.

The boy who died was also from the RM of Lorne.
