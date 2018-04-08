More OT magic helps Bulldogs defeat IceDogs

Another game, another overtime win for the Bulldogs.

Ryan Moore scored 6:25 into overtime as Hamilton dumped the Niagara IceDogs 3-2 Saturday night at FirstOntario Centre.

The victory gives the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead in their second-round OHL playoff series.

“Maybe the hockey gods helped me out there,” Moore said.

Moore was still on cloud nine after the game. “It’s crazy — my heart’s beating a little bit still, and I can’t really feel my legs, but it’s an awesome feeling and I’m just really glad to get the win.”

Hamilton won the series opener on Thursday night, 5-4 in OT.

Matthew Strome opened the scoring just 1:15 into the contest after Niagara defenceman William Lochead took a hooking penalty 42 seconds after the puck was dropped in front of 6,021 fans.

It was Strome’s third goal of the post-season, a tap in in front of the net following a precision passing play by teammates Robert Thomas and Brandon Saigeon.

5:10 later, during a 5-on-3 power play, Niagara’s Sam Miletic potted his fourth goal of the playoffs to even the score at 1-1.

Saigeon netted his team leading eighth goal of the playoffs with 5:51 left in the second period while Hamilton enjoyed a two-man advantage.

“I really like the way our team played from the start to the end,” said Bulldogs head coach John Gruden.

The IceDogs pulled even again on the power play when Matthew Philip redirected Drew Hunter’s shot from the point past Bulldogs goalie Kaden Fulcher with 14:44 remaining in regulation.

Fulcher turned aside 21 shots for his fifth consecutive playoff win, while Niagara’s Stephen Dhillon was named the game’s second star for his 47-save performance.

The first star went to Moore, who calmly buried the winning goal during a chaotic goalmouth scramble.

Gruden says he doesn’t expect the IceDogs to roll over when they host Game 3 at 7 p.m. on Monday.

“They’re going to bring everything they have,” predicted Gruden. “That’s a tough building to win in. We gotta just keep after it.”

Hamilton went 2 for 7 on the power play while the IceDogs went 2-for-9.