Carrie Underwood is back!

Yes, you did indeed read that right. Ya’ll, Carrie is back!

Within the last few days on social media I have noticed more and more personal photos of her popping up. The first one was her in a recording studio and the second image I saw was of her on stage doing a #BandRehersal. Just seeing the hashtag she put made me get all giddy as a huge fan of her and her music.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 4, 2018 at 8:01am PDT

Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 6, 2018 at 8:04am PDT

Even with a simple scroll through the comments you’ll realize that there are hundreds of thousands of people that are beyond excited for her return. I know Carrie must be feeling that glorious Country Music love right about now.

The most inspring thing of all is that even though she went away for a moment to handle her injury she still has come back a ‘Champion.’ Her newest single “The Champion” has touched many hearts in not only country music but across multiple genres. One comment on the music video read,

“This song has become the new motivation for my champion. Thank you for creating a song that my 7yr old can relate to and apply to her life!”

The chorus of the song reads,

I am invincible, unbreakable

Unstoppable, unshakeable

They knock me down, I get up again

I am the champion

You’re gonna know my name

You can’t hurt me now

I can’t feel the pain

I was made for this, yeah, I was born to win

I am the champion

I don’t know about you, but when I hear this song I light up. You instantly feel like you can tackle anything life throws at you- which is a surreal feeling.

Welcome back, Carrie!