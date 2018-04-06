Sarnia Police investigation finds no threats made against local high school

Police in Sarnia say there is no danger posed to St. Patrick’s Catholic High School after a teenager was investigated for sharing a social media post about a possible school shooting.

Sarnia Police say they located the student who shared the post. While the original post continues to circulate on social media, police have concluded there is no threat or reason for the public to be concerned.

“The Sarnia Police Service has concluded their investigation into this matter and is satisfied that no new threats have occurred and are also satisfied that no imminent danger is posed to students at the local high school,” Sarnia police said in a release.

“St Patrick’s High School will remain open as scheduled.”

The original social media post was made by a female student in the Kitchener Waterloo region, who was arrested by Waterloo police and charged with uttering threats and mischief over $5,000.

A student at St Patrick’s apparently commented on the social media post. This caught the attention of the school, which reported the matter to police.

Neither the Sarnia student who shared the post, nor the Kitchener girl who has been charged, can be identified as they are both under the age of 18.