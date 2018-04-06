Bill Kelly: Doug Ford’s campaign by cliche

It’s becoming increasingly clear that PC leader Doug Ford has no intention of outlining how he would govern Ontario if the Tories win the spring election, and that should be concerning to voters.

I don’t much care that Ford’s campaign won’t bring a bus full of journalists with him around the campaign trail. But I do care that Ford is running a campaign by cliché, and offering no details to Ontario voters.

WATCH ABOVE: Doug Ford puts the brakes on campaign media bus

Will he scrap the daycare program or the free tuition program or the pharmacare program for seniors? Ford won’t say. Instead, he simply reverts to his well-rehearsed catchphrases about cutting taxes, reducing wait times and lowering hydro rates.

That plays well at partisan campaign rallies, but those people are going to vote Progressive Conservative anyway.

READ MORE: Doug Ford promises to let the people of Hamilton decide fate of LRT

The majority of Ontario voters don’t have any party affiliation, and while many of them are disenchanted with the current government, they’d like some details about what the PCs, the NDP or the Green Party would do differently.

For years now, Conservatives have been demanding transparency and accountability from the Wynne government, but apparently, they don’t want to hold their own leader to that same standard.

No wonder Ontario voters are so skeptical!

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.