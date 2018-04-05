Police charge Edmonton man after seizing $20K worth of fentanyl, allege he was telling users it was heroin

A 44-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with multiple drug-related offences after police seized 134 grams of fentanyl, estimated to be worth $20,000 on the street, from a home.

Felix Loo has been charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of simple possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police said Loo was allegedly trafficking fentanyl to his clients but telling them it was heroin. They said investigators executed warrants at a residence in the area of 99 Avenue and 101 Street at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, which led to the seizure.

Police allege Loo also had 5.7 grams of compressed fentanyl powder, 0.7 grams of methamphetamine and 16 fentanyl pills “on his person” at the time of the seizure

They said nearly $5,000 in cash was also seized during the arrest.

