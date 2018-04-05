Young girl in serious condition after train rolls over leg: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say a young girl is in serious condition after she fell onto rail tracks and a slow-moving train rolled over her leg.

Police said in a statement that officers were called to the rail tracks west of Gage Avenue South between Maplewood and Cumberland avenues after 6:10 p.m. on Thursday. The statement said the girl was playing with friends near the tracks.

“It is unclear at this point if the children were attempting to jump onto the slow-moving train which was travelling in the area,” the statement said.

“The young female ended up falling and as a result the train ran over her leg causing serious injuries.”

Police said officers provided “life-saving measures” to the girl and that paramedics rushed the girl to hospital where she is scheduled to undergo surgery.

