Saskatoon weather outlook – April 5, expect record breaking lows

Brace for a record breaking temperature in the low -20’s early Friday morning, thanks to the polar vortex and clear skies.

Thursday

Bone chilling temperatures in the low -20’s is where we started the day early Thursday morning thanks to wind and clear skies.

A cold night April night in #Sask, Key Lake feeling -41 early Thursday morning with the wind and we're still contending with wind now, gusting to -50 in #yxe. pic.twitter.com/yMqgRJwCHt — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) April 5, 2018

A small system sat over Saskatoon in the late part of the morning, bringing with it a skiff of snow amounting to less than 1 cm.

Saskatoon will reach a daytime high in the low double digits by mid afternoon, before heading into a record breaking evening.

Thursday Night

Expect clouds to clear out and a polar vortex to move in, setting Saskatoon up for a new record as we head into Friday.

Friday

-23 is the expected low which we’ll hit early Friday morning. The low temperature record for April 6 was set back in 1920 at -20.

Saturday

Saturday expect lots of sunshine but temperatures remaining well below normal with a forecast high of -6 and the possibility of another record setter. Normal for this time of year is 7.

Sunday

Sunday, temperatures begin to give way to more spring like expectations. We’ll top out closer to the freezing mark which will set the tone for the week ahead.

Work Week Outlook

A slow warm up takes shape into the work week. Day time highs will be above the freezing mark by Tuesday and into Wednesday but remain a distance from what is considered normal in early April.

A temperature in the positive territory expected on Tuesday. Normal for this time of year is +7 on the high side and -5 on the low side. We're a far cry from those in what has been a blustery April so far.#Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/AgmftQ2Okm — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) April 5, 2018

