Peachland man found guilty after skipping drug trial

A Peachland man who skipped his drug trial has been found guilty — and he may not even know it.

Three years ago, Ethan Dillon, 22, and two other Okanagan men were charged after border authorities seized nearly 13 kilograms of a drug called MDEA, which has similar effects as ecstacy.

The drug had been shipped from China and was destined for a residence in West Kelowna.

Dillon’s trial began last week.

He failed to show up on the first day and had to be dragged out of bed after the trial judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Dillon told the judge he got his dates mixed up but made no apology to the courts.

The Crown indicated that Dillon should remain in custody but a judge granted him bail.

He failed to show up the next day.

Shortly after, RCMP issued a news release, indicating that Dillon was missing and that his family was concerned but made no reference to the fact Dillon was a fugitive.

On Wednesday, Dillon was found guilty in absentia of possession of a controlled substance and trafficking.

One of his co-accused, Steven Robert Allen, pleaded guilty to trafficking last year and was sentenced to 18 months in jail.