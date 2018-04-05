Newboro doctor with ‘special interest in pain management’ suspended for misconduct

A longtime Newboro physician has been suspended for six months by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario for professional misconduct, specifically involving the over-prescription of opioids and dubious treatment practices.

The report, released after the ruling on Mar. 12 by the College’s regulatory body, said Ian Kent Shiozaki, a general practitioner, prescribed large numbers of narcotic pills or patches at once with high or unconventional dosages.

READ MORE: Kingston Public Health officials say carfentanil present in area street drugs

His dosages apparently lead some of his patients to suffer from opioid-induced hyperalgesia, an abnormal pain sensitivity caused by long-term use of opioids. The report also noted that many patients were on long-term benzodiazepine (used for anti-anxiety) therapy in addition to high-dose opioid therapy. According to the College, several of his patients also showed signs of drug addiction and abuse.

The report says that even though Shiozaki’s patients showed signs of addiction — like accidental overdoses and frequently asking for more opioids — the doctor continued to prescribe the narcotics.

READ MORE: Manitoba doctors face delicate balance when prescribing opioids

The College said that amphetamines were often prescribed to patients mentioning fatigue, even though they were on high-dose opioid therapy and sometimes also using significant amounts of sleep aids.

Among the long list of questionable practices, Shiozaki had odd narcotic handling habits, namely storing injectable opioids in an unlocked hollowed-out book, and throwing opioids down the sink drain. According to the College’s report, the Newboro doctor described himself as having “a special interest in pain management.”

The investigation began back in 2015, when a doctor who was also treating one of Shiozaki’s patients sent a complaint to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.