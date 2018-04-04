Suspect sought in attempted robbery in north Hamilton
Hamilton police are looking for a suspect in connection with an attempted street robbery in the north end.
Officers were called to Barton Street and Sanford Avenue at about 1 p.m. Tuesday after two people who were walking along Barton Street were approached from behind by a man.
Police say the suspect pointed what is believed to be a handgun at one of the pedestrians and demanded money.
However, the victim ran away uninjured and the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect is described as 20-30 years old, wearing a black coat, black pants and had a bandana on his head.
