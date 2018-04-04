3 charged in stabbing death of 19-year-old near Newmarket

NEWMARKET, Ont. – Police say three people — including a 16-year-old boy — are facing a slew of charges after a young man was stabbed to death near Newmarket, Ont.

York Regional Police say two people were stabbed in a home on March 27.

One of the alleged victims, Keegan Blyth, 19, of East Gwillimbury, Ont., was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds and died of his injuries two days later.

SECOND DEGREE MURDER CHARGES LAID AFTER STABBING VICTIM SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES https://t.co/HM1lU4DFEB — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 3, 2018

A second alleged victim, a 19-year-old man from King, Ont., was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

Police say two suspects were found with a quantity of drugs and arrested on March 28 — a day before Blyth’s death. A third suspect was charged on March 30.

Police say Justin Ryan, 22, and Dimytri Ingram-Piruzevski, 19, along with a 16-year-old who can’t be named, are each facing nine charges including second-degree murder and assault.