Bill Kelly: Where will disgruntled Ontario Liberals go?

There’s a very important block of Ontario voters that could have a major impact on the June 7 election; they are the disgruntled Liberal supporters.

You may recall, about a year ago, there were rumblings among Liberal supporters that Kathleen Wynne had to resign for the Liberals to hold onto power.

So deep was their anger with Wynne that many long-time Liberal supporters were actually willing to swing their vote to the Conservatives but that all changed when the Tories picked Doug Ford as their leader.

Unhappy Liberal voters in the GTA and along the 401 corridor see Ford as the second coming of Mike Harris combined with the bombast of Donald Trump.

I’m told that even though they’re tired of Kathleen Wynne, they like ideas such as free post-secondary tuition, daycare and pharmacare for seniors and they fear that those programs will be on the chopping block if Ford wins.

So, these pivotal GTA voters, who swung the last two elections in the Liberals’ favour, don’t know where to go.

Some may drift to the NDP, who offer many of the same social safety net programs; some will reluctantly vote Liberal again and some will just stay home.

One thing is for sure; what this group of estranged Liberals do could well determine who wins on election night.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News