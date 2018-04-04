Rick Zamperin: Erik Karlsson may be looking for a fresh start

Could this be the end of the road for Erik Karlsson in the nation’s capital?

The superstar defenceman of the Ottawa Senators did not practice on Tuesday and didn’t travel with the team to Buffalo for the club’s season-ending three-game road trip.

To make matters even more interesting is that following Monday’s 6-5 loss against the Winnipeg Jets at Canadian Tire Centre, Karlsson grabbed the puck at the end of the game.

Did he want a momento of what may have been his final game as a Senator?

What we do know is that the 2017-18 season has been Karlsson’s most difficult, both on and off the ice.

Sens Head Coach Guy Boucher speaks to media following tonight's loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canadian Tire Centre.

The two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenceman began this season on the injured list while recovering from ankle surgery.

The Sens’ captain was at the centre of furious trade rumours before and at the trade deadline, and in November, he told team brass that he would not accept a hometown discount when his current contract runs out at the end of next season.

However, the deepest valley in Karlsson’s season — his life, really — was the death of his infant son on March 19.

So, maybe collecting the puck on Monday night didn’t mean that he’s anticipating a trade this off-season.

But given what’s happened over the last few months, perhaps the best thing for Karlsson is a fresh start in a new city.