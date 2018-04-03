Kelowna man wanted on theft, weapon charges

RCMP in Kelowna are hoping public tips will help them find a Kelowna man accused of theft and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A warrant was issued for Christopher Maynard, 32, back in 2014 but authorities have yet to locate him.

The charges date back to allegations from 2013.

Police describe Maynard as 6’1, roughly 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.