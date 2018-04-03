Edmonton Eskimos unveil 2018 coaching staff

On Tuesday, Jason Maas announced his staff for year three as head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos and it is not all that different from years one and two.

Since arriving in Edmonton to coach the Eskimos in 2016, Maas has had to replace only two coaches since naming his original staff.

Offensive coordinator and receivers coach Carson Walch and defensive line coach Casey Creehan both left this off-season. Walch joined the staff of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and Creehan took a position at Lyon College in Arkansas as head coach and associate athletic director.

The best words to describe the Eskimos coaching staff since Maas’ arrival may be successful and consistent. There’s been very little turnover, and 24 wins including the playoffs. Only Dave Dickenson’s staff in Calgary with 30 has won more than the Eskimos in the last two seasons.

Maas was head coach and offensive coordinator in 2016 and will return to that role in 2018, replacing Walch.

Including the head coach, 10 members of the coaching staff return from last season and nine will be entering their third season with the Eskimos. That list includes defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Mike Benevides and special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid.

A couple of returning coaches will change roles. Demetrious Maxie moves from linebackers coach to working with the defensive line – replacing Creehan – while Benevides adds linebackers to his responsibilities.

Jordan Maksymic will add pass game coordinator to his duties, as quarterbacks coach and Rob Payne is now defensive quality control coach after doing the same duties on the offensive side of the ball last year.

Former Lion, Rider, Bomber and Eskimo Kelly Bates is one of three new members of the staff. Bates, who was an assistant with the B.C. Lions and head coach of Simon Fraser University for two seasons, is the new offensive quality control coach.

Also new to the team for 2018 are DJ McCarthy as receivers coach and Travis Brown as assistant linebackers coach.

Eskimos coaching staff for 2018