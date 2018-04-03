Canada
April 3, 2018 10:26 am

Charges laid in 2017 Hammonds Plains crash that killed 17-year-old boy

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

An 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to a collision in October 2017 that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy in Hammonds Plains.

RCMP in Nova Scotia have laid charges in connection with a collision that killed a 17-year-old boy last fall.

On Oct. 13, 2017, a vehicle travelling on Rochester Drive in Hammonds Plains went off the road and overturned in a ditch.

A Grade 12 student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested at the time, but he was released without charges.

RCMP said on Tuesday that the man, who is now 18, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. He is also facing charges under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without liability insurance and for driving an unregistered vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court later this month.

