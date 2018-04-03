Canada
N.S. labour department investigating after man falls off ladder at Dartmouth work site

A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries resulting from a fall off a ladder in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia’s labour department is investigating after a man fell off a ladder at a Dartmouth work site.

According to Halifax Regional Police, they were called to the scene in the 0-60 block of Braeside Court on Tuesday morning after a 29-year-old man fell off a ladder.

Police tell Global News the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The Department of Labour was contacted and is on the scene as part of their investigation.

