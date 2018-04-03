3 injured after shooting in downtown Toronto

Three people were injured following a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Yonge Street and Elm Street just south of Gerrard Street.

Toronto police said two people, a male in his 20 and a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a third victim made his way to hospital on his own. His injuries are unknown.

Authorities have not released any information on possible suspects.