Crime
April 3, 2018 6:27 am
Updated: April 3, 2018 6:30 am

3 injured after shooting in downtown Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in downtown Toronto on April 3, 2018.

Rob Ford/Global News
A A

Three people were injured following a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Yonge Street and Elm Street just south of Gerrard Street.

Toronto police said two people, a male in his 20 and a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a third victim made his way to hospital on his own. His injuries are unknown.

Authorities have not released any information on possible suspects.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
3 taken to hospital
Gerrard Street
Hospital
Police investigation
Shooting
Toronto Hospital
Toronto Police
Yonge and Elm

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News