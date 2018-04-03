3 injured after shooting in downtown Toronto
A A
Three people were injured following a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Yonge Street and Elm Street just south of Gerrard Street.
Toronto police said two people, a male in his 20 and a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said a third victim made his way to hospital on his own. His injuries are unknown.
Authorities have not released any information on possible suspects.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.