Man killed in Quinte West construction site accident

A day on the job turned tragic on Monday for a 55-year-old man in Quinte West. Around 2:20 p.m., members of the Quinte West OPP, Quinte West Fire and EMS were called to a construction site in the area of Orchard Lane and Telephone Road.

An investigation revealed that a man who was working at the Ambrosia Terrace subdivision had been involved in a workplace accident and succumbed to his injuries.

Details have not yet been released.

The regional coroner’s office and the Ministry of Labour have taken over the investigation.